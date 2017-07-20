Denmark, Finland and Sweden on top of Global Cleantech Innovation Index 2017

London, UK — The new „Global Cleantech Innovation Index 2017“ investigates the global state of cleantech innovation in entrepreneurial start-up companies. The report wants to find out which countries currently have the greatest potential to produce entrepreneurial cleantech start-up companies that will commercialise clean technology innovations over the next 10 years. The top three positions are held by Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

According to editor Cleantech Group and WWF, the three countries are „gearing up“ by increasing the number and amount of cleantech funds. Norway is the country with the highest cleantech budgets for research and develoment. Denmarks top position is caused by its scores in inputs to innovation and outputs of innovation and shows strong evidence of commercialized cleantech.

Germany, Singapore and South Korea show „relative strength“ of commercialized cleantech innovation. They highlight a strong efficiency in converting inputs, but they miss leading inputs in innovation scores.

The full „Global Cleantech Innovation Index 2017“ with detailled country information can be downloaded under wwf.se.

Source: Cleantech Group and WWF