WEEE Ireland recycles nearly 35.000 tonnes of waste electrical equipment in 2016

Dublin, Ireland — 2016 saw the highest volume of waste electrical and electronic equipment collected in Ireland to date, representing an increase of 12 percent from 2015. These achievements were outlined in the 2016 Annual Report from WEEE Ireland and cementing their position as Ireland’s largest electrical and battery recycling scheme.

The report shows that WEEE Ireland has gone above and beyond the targets set out by the EU which will soon increase to 65 percent takeback of all WEEE placed on the market. This new target represents a high priority for WEEE Ireland that must be achieved by 2019 in order to maintain Ireland’s exemplary status in WEEE recycling.

Irish consumers recycled 34,482 tonnes of waste electrical equipment in 2016 with WEEE Ireland – the equivalent of approximately 15 million household appliances or almost 10kg per person. 49 percent of this waste was large household appliances; 15 percent fridge / freezers and 12 percent was television sets. The remaining 24 percent was IT equipment, monitors, lamps, luminaries, consumer equipment and electrical tools.

For WEEE Ireland, 2016 was the “year of the battery” seeing a total of 812 tonnes of batteries collected, which is the equivalent of 32 million AA batteries. The report revealed that Irish people love to work hard and play hard (responsibly) with takeback of both electrical tools and electrical toys growing by 140 percent and 122 percent respectively. Refrigeration appliances were another high performing category, with Irish consumers leaving 103,000 fridge freezers in the safe and capable hands of WEEE Ireland. Large household appliances remain a consistently high performing category, representing 49 percent of all WEEE collected in 2016

These takeback rates mean WEEE Ireland was able to donate €50,000 to their long-standing charity partner, LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, with whom they recently announced a further 5 year commitment to until 2022. This brings the total amount of charitable donations made to LauraLynn since the beginning of the partnership in 2011 to €285,000.

WEEE Ireland coordinates collections of electronic waste via three core channels: retailers, civic amenity sites and collection events. 54 percent of the tonnage of electrical waste collected by WEEE Ireland in 2016 came via its strong network of retailers, 30 percent from Civic Amenity Sites and 16 percent of WEEEE collected was from WEEE Ireland collection events. Batteries can be recycled in the familiar Blue Battery boxes, located in many Retailers across Ireland.

The full WEEE Ireland Annual Report can be downloaded under weeeireland.ie.

Source: WEEE Ireland