A new opportunity for circular economy startups: U-START circular call

Veolia and EIT RawMaterials team up to launch the next joint U-START (startup programme) circular campaign. Based on the first successful experience of the U-START call on “circular economy” last year, the two partners wish to engage a second joint call in 2017, scouting startups with sustainable business ideas in the fields of circular economy.

The focus lies on innovative concepts in:

Recycling technologies for complex waste streams with a focus on composites materials

WEEE (waste of electrical and electronic equipment) recycling with focus on recycling of precious metals and rare earth elements

Ecodesign concepts for improved recycling.

Veolia is considered as the world leader on environmental services in the fields of waste, energy, water for cities and industries, and EIT RawMaterials as the strongest consortium in the field of raw materials worldwide. The goal of their initiative is to start cooperation with up to five game changing startups. The support package for the two years incubation program contains seed funding, business coaching by EIT Raw Materials, industrial mentoring by Veolia and offices in the startup ecosystem of Euref Campus in Berlin.

Etienne Petit, CEO of Veolia Germany emphasizes the strategic importance of Open Innovation for Veolia: ”The cooperation between innovative startups, entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises with the Veolia ecosystem allows for a rapid and successful integration of the innovation. The partnership with EIT RawMaterials has proven to be successful in promoting promising innovative startups.”

“The ambition is to accelerate the time to market of the innovative concepts through the joined forces of EIT RawMaterials and Veolia,” adds Andreas Klossek, COO of EIT RawMaterials. “We seek solutions with a business relevance within three to five years, but also societal and environmental benefits, that will strengthen the European competitive position in raw materials.”

Startups can apply online to the joined incubation programme up to 8th September 2017 at veolia.de.

Source: Veolia / EIT RawMaterials