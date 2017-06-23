Circular Economy: EU calls for proposals for LIFE funding

Brussels — The 2017 Call for proposals for the EU’s LIFE financial instrument for the Environment is open for projects that protect the environment and tackle the impact of climate change. The ‘LIFE Environment and Resource Efficiency’ sub-programme prioritises activities implementing circular economy concepts, new business models for resource efficiency, promotion of GPP, among others. Proposals may be submitted (by September) by public bodies, and private commercial or non-commercial organisations like NGOs.

The indicative total budget for project action grants for this call is €373 million. Of this, €290 million are foreseen for the sub-programme for Environment and €82 million for the sub-programme for Climate Action.

For the sub-programme for Environment, this call will cover action grants for „traditional“ projects, preparatory projects, integrated projects and technical assistance projects. For the sub-programme for Climate Action, this call will cover action grants for „traditional projects“, integrated projects and technical assistance projects.

Proposals may be submitted by legal persons (entities) registered in the EU. Applicants may fall into three types of beneficiaries: public bodies, private commercial organisations and private non-commercial organisations (including NGOs).

More information can be found under ec.europa.eu.

Source: European Commission, Directorate-General Environment