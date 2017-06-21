Plastipak`s Direct Object Printing received DuPont Award for Packaging Innovation

Plymouth, Michigan, USA — “An outstanding accomplishment in packaging innovation due to excellence in technological advancement” is how judges described Plastipak’s Direct Object Printing capability. Plastipak Packaging has once again received recognition of its ground breaking innovation and excellence by winning a silver DuPont Award for Packaging Innovation.

Direct Object Printing (DOP) is Plastipak’s patented technology for packaging decoration. Utilizing specially-developed inks that are fully compatible with closed-loop recycling and cured using low energy LED lights, images are directly ink-jet printed on to plastic bottles and containers, eliminating the need for separate labels, liners and adhesives.

Ink-jet printing facilitates variable data printing, meaning that each and every bottle printed can carry a different design without costly plate changes, label stock-holding and downtime associated with label change-overs. There are no minimum print runs for each design.In practical terms for beverage and other companies, the benefits include rapid label changes for language or regulatory content as well as saving on logistical costs and processes associated with physical labels, all contributing to a package with a lower carbon footprint.

However, the biggest advantage is for marketers, where Direct Object Printing’s inherent flexibility and speed-to-market opens up the opportunity for more-targeted, regional and customized campaigns that can revolve around specific events or changing consumer trends.

Speaking about Direct Object Printing, Lead Judge David Luttenberger, commented: “Judges for the competition were especially impressed with the degree of vibrancy of the ink on the container. This represents more than a step change in package decoration”.

Jennifer Renner, Plastipak’s Business Development Manager, was delighted with such an result: “Being recognized for our innovative package decoration solution is a testament to the talent, creativity and hard work of everyone at Plastipak. Awards like this are very important to us, sending out a strong message to our customers that we are a truly inspiring business that can solve challenges and deliver higher levels of industry innovation.”

