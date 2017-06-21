In May, world crude steel production increased by 2 percent y-t-y

Brussels — World crude steel production for the 67 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 143.3 million tonnes (Mt) in May 2017, a 2.0 percent increase compared to May 2016. China’s crude steel production for May 2017 was 72.3 Mt, an increase of 1.8 percent compared to May 2016. Japan produced 9.0 Mt of crude steel in May 2017, an increase of 0.1 percent compared to May 2016.

In the EU, Germany produced 3.8 Mt of crude steel in May 2017, a decrease of -1.4 percent compared to May 2016. Italy produced 2.1 Mt of crude steel, down by -4.1 percent on May 2016. France produced 1.4 Mt of crude steel, up by 21.5 percent compared to May 2016. Spain produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel, down by -3.7 percent on May 2016.

Turkey’s crude steel production for May 2017 was 3.3 Mt, up by 9.7 percent on May 2016. The US produced 7.0 Mt of crude steel in May 2017, an increase of 0.2 percent compared to May 2016. Brazil’s crude steel production for May 2017 was 2.9 Mt, up by 13.2 percent on May 2016.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 67 countries in May 2017 was 71.8 percent. This is 0.5 percentage points higher than May 2016. Compared to April 2017, it is 1.8 percentage points lower.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)