Electronics & Cars Recycling conference: Two key recycling sectors together in Asia

Birrwil, Switzerland — The 2017 edition of Asia’s premier conference covering electronics and cars recycling will take place from November 14 – 17, 2017 in Macau/China. This conference represents the most international gathering of its kind in the fields of electronics and cars collection, recycling, reuse and remanufacturing. The recycling of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) and obsolete electronics, including metals and plastics, serves as the focus of the event. As well, manufacturing, distribution and take-back also will be addressed.

The conference will open with an excellent keynote speaker: Dr Axel Schweitzer, CEO of ALBA Group plc & Co. KG, will focus his speech on “Boosting Recycling Business in China – ALBA Group´s Model for the Circular Economy”.

The conference offers a wealth of economic, technical and legislation information, combined with unique networking opportunities. It attracts not only leaders in Asia, but also key influencers from other parts of the world. Over 250 international experts from industry, government and academia will discuss and present topics like Cars recycling, Electronics recycling, E-mobility, Circular Economy – government initiatives, Latest sorting and processing technologies, Manufacturer take-back schemes and recycling efforts, Reuse and remanufacturing, Reducing risks in take-back of used electronics and cars, Transboundary shipment of reusable units, Update about funding and financing for recycling projects in Asia, and Dismantling versus shredding: Best practices for highest return-of-invest.

An exhibition area is integrated into the conference facility, where vendors meet their clients. The conference is a platform to exchange information, to meet new business partners and to gain easy access to new potential clients.

Participants of Electronics & Cars Recycling will have the exclusive chance to visit the following plant tours in mainland China and Hong Kong on November 14 and 17, 2017:

 ALBA Integrated Waste Solutions Limited, Hong Kong (waste electrical and electronic equipment treatment and recycling facility)

 Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Co., Ltd., China (China’s first large state-owned car manufacturer)

 Guangzhou Valuda Group, China (car dismantling plant)

 Foshan Shunde Xinhuanbao Resource Utilization Co., Ltd., China (electronics recycling plant)

English/Chinese simultaneous interpretation will be offered in the conference room and a Tech Box talks platform will be integrated into the exhibition area. The detailed program will soon be finalized and published on the conference website.

