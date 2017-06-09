SUEZ awarded waste collection contract of Brisbane and Parramatta in Australia

Paris, France — SUEZ was awarded a waste collection contract of Brisbane, Australia for 16 years and an amount of 600 million euro. The Group also won the waste collection and recovery 7-year contract of the City of Parramatta, located in the Sydney metropolitan area.

150 new collection vehicles for Brisbane

Brisbane, capital of the Australian state of Queensland, is the largest local government in the country. Present in Brisbane for 33 years, SUEZ will continue to support the city and its 1.2 million residents in the sustainable management of their waste.

Brisbane City Council has awarded SUEZ the renewal of the general, recycling and green waste collection contract for the entire city. The Group will provide 150 new collection vehicles featuring innovative on-board computing technology which will provide the Council with the real-time tracking of vehicles, collections and access to detailed service information on the services being provided to residents. 180 employees will be mobilized to provide more than 125,000 waste collection services every day. The new collection contract will begin on 1st July 2018 for 16 years.

Processing of organic waste for Parramatta

SUEZ will be in charge of the collection of general waste, recycling, garden organics, and hard waste of Parramatta’s 230,000 residents. The Group will provide a new fleet of 33 vehicles equipped with on-board computing system, thus allowing the municipality to access to detailed information in real time.

SUEZ will also process and recover garden organic waste of the municipality into standardised compost, thus creating a local circular economy loop and supporting the municipality in meeting its target of 70 percent diversion of waste from landfill by 2018.

Leader on the waste recovery market

“We are proud to support the city of Brisbane and Parramatta in their circular economy challenges. Our teams will provide innovative and efficient collection and recovery services to support the growth of two of the major cities in Australia”, said Marie-Ange Debon, SUEZ Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of the International Division.

With these new contracts, SUEZ is pursuing its development in sustainable waste management in Australia, where the company already collects 2.2 million tonnes of waste every year from 4 million residents and industrial and commercial clients. SUEZ is a leader on the waste recovery market, with 1.2 million tonnes of waste recovered per year.

Source: SUEZ