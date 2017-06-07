For the next government: Waste and resource management industry sets out priorities

UK — Top priorities for the next government have been set out by the Trade Association Group, an umbrella body comprising the main organisations in the UK’s waste and resource management sector. The Group states to believe „that improvements in resource efficiency – the way in which materials, energy, and water are used in the UK economy – should be a central theme in the next government’s industrial and environmental policies and strategies.”

Following the appeal, „the incoming government should set out a long term policy framework for waste and resource management, building on the foundations previously laid by European Union waste and resource legislation, so that the industry has the confidence to invest in the infrastructure urgently needed to maximize the recovery of valuable materials, energy and nutrients from waste“.

Furthermore the government should take urgent action to reverse the decline in recycling rates. More needs to be done to prevent food waste, to increase separate collections of food waste from homes and businesses when it can’t be prevented, and to increase the demand for secondary raw materials.

Finally wanted: „To tackle the escalating levels of waste crime, which costs the UK economy over £600 million a year, blights local communities and the environment, and undermines legitimate businesses. The latest ESA-led report on this subject, ‚Rethinking Waste Crime‘, contains a number of important recommendations on how to tackle the problem, in particular by making it harder for criminals to enter the industry. These measures need to be implemented as a matter of urgency.”

The Group is „looking forward to working with new Ministers on these pressing priorities.”

The Trade Association Group represents Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA), Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM), Environmental Services Association (ESA), Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), Renewable Energy Association (ORG) (REA), Resource Association (RA) and Wood Recyclers Association (WRA).

Source: Trade Association Group