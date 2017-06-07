EuPC General Assembly passed resolutions to launch two new European platforms 

Brussels — On the 1st and 2nd of June, the European Plastics Converters Association (EuPC) and the Spanish Plastics Association (ANAIP) staged together the EuPC Annual Meeting in Madrid. During the conference under the title A circular future with plastics, EuPC’s General Assembly passed two resolutions on the launch of new European industry platforms.

The 3D-Printing Platform was launched to show that the plastics converting industry is ready to embrace this new technology and to exploit the full potential that 3D-printing has for the converting industry. The Composites Platform will focus on the use of composites in the plastics converting industry and provide important findings to tackle the future challenges in this field. The platforms will bring together experts from all over Europe and enable them to share and expand their knowledge to advance the whole plastics converting industry.

The two-day conference, organized by ANAIP and Polymer Comply Europe, gathered over 250 senior management delegates from the entire plastics value chain: brand owners, converters, collectors, recyclers, machinery and equipment suppliers, waste management companies, raw material suppliers as well as representatives of the EU Institutions, Member States and academia.

During the EuPC General Assembly, Michael Kundel stated that now more than ever it is necessary for the plastics converting industry to work closely together and speak with one voice, especially in the light of the major developments regarding the new strategy on plastics. The plastics converting industry needs to set itself ambitious goals to embrace the circular economy, keep itself competitive and enable our society a responsible and circular use of plastics.

The EuPC General Assembly also elected several members of the EuPC Steering committee: Mr Michael Kundel, CEO of Renolit and President of EuPC was re-elected for four years; just as Mr David Baker, General Manager of RPC Group and chairman of EuPC’s Packaging Division; Mr Philip Law, Director General of the British Plastics Federation; Mr Renato Zelcher, CEO of Crocco; Mr Dirk Westerheide, President of GKV; and Mr Bernhard Borgardt, IK board member and owner of Ostegruppe. For two years were elected: Mr Fabrice Barthélemy, President of Tarkett Europe, Middle East and Africa; Martin Hitchin, Chief Executive at REHAU; and Mr Claude Clement, President and CEO Europe at Plastic Omnium Auto Inergy as well as chairman of EuPC’s Automotive&Transport Division. Mr Clement was also elected as the new Treasurer of EuPC.

Source: European Plastivs Converters (EuPC)