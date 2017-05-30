ICBR 2017: Next top quality Battery Recycling Congress will take place in Lisbon

Birrwil, Switzerland — The next top quality congress in battery recycling ICBR 2017 organized by ICM AG will be held from September 20 – 22, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal. The ICBR is the international platform for discussion of the latest developments and the challenges of battery recycling, bringing together many decision makers in the battery recycling chain such as battery producers, recyclers, collection schemes, policy-makers, transport companies and many more.

Over 200 international experts will discuss and present topics like Safety aspects with lithium primary and lithium rechargeable batteries, Battery technologies development, Energy storage: opportunities for a second use of batteries?, Safety aspects in the end of life value chain, and Energy storage and e-mobility: complementary technologies? Of course there will be issues like the Update of the review of the Batteries Directive 2006/66/EC, New trends in battery recycling technologies: primary and rechargeable, and International developments in batteries collection and recycling. Economic aspects of collection or take back schemes will as well be highlighted like Urban mobility: The gate to e-mobility? and Eco-design: A critical approach to batteries removability?

An exhibition area is integrated into the congress facility, where vendors meet their clients. A cocktail reception and networking dinner at the romantic Palácio do Conde D’Óbidos create an excellent atmosphere to get in touch with business partners, colleagues and clients.

On Friday, September 22, 2017 the congress is organizing a workshop about “Why the Carriage of Waste Batteries Can Be Dangerous!” and a plant tour to the leading recycling company Ambigroup Reciclagem SA.

Furthermore, the participants will have the opportunity to test drive the BMW i3 and i8 during the congress.

More information and the register form are to be found under icm.ch.

Source: ICM AG