First trilogue meeting on Circular economy package planned on 30th of May

Brussels — The European Council has agreed to start negotiations with the European Parliament on all four legislative proposals on waste, which are part of the Circular economy package submitted by the Commission on 3 December 2015. A first trilogue meeting is scheduled on 30th of May.

The four legislative proposals introduce additional measures to reduce waste generation, control waste management, boost recycling and cut resource use. They aim at bringing benefits to our economy, environment and health. These new proposals amend six waste related legislation concerning Waste framework directive, Packaging waste directive, Landfill directive, Directive on electrical and electronic waste, on end-of-life vehicles and on batteries and accumulators and waste batteries and accumulators.

The Council mandate is the result of intensive work and discussions on all four proposals during three Council Presidencies of the Netherlands, Slovakia and Malta. The Maltese Presidency has now obtained support to initiate talks with the European Parliament with a view to a possible first reading agreement.

Negotiations are expected to focus on a number of outstanding elements, including the definitions, the setting of binding targets and their calculation rules, end-of-waste criteria, extended producer responsibility schemes and waste prevention.

Source: EU Council