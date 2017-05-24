BIR has chosen Arnaud Brunet as new Director General

Brussels — The BIR Executive Committee under the presidency of Ranjit Baxi has announced the appointment of Arnaud Brunet as BIR Director General as from 1 June 2017.

Prior to joining BIR, Brunet headed Sony Europe Brussels Office, managing their relationship with the European institutions (Commission, Parliament and Council) and with European trade associations. He was also Head of the External Affairs team at Sony France.

Brunet graduated in 1986 in Tax and Business Law from the University de Paris II “Assas”. He joined ESSO France in 1986 as a junior lawyer and moved on to IBM France in 1990 to take on a position as lawyer. In 1997 he became Senior Attorney at IBM EMEA.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling