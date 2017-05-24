worldsteel: World crude steel production increased by 5 percent in April

Brussels — World crude steel production for the 67 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 142.1 million tonnes (Mt) in April 2017, a 5.0 percent increase compared to April 2016.China’s crude steel production for April 2017 was 72.8 Mt, an increase of 4.9 percent compared to April 2016.

Japan produced 8.8 Mt of crude steel in April 2017, an increase of 3.0 percent compared to April 2016. South Korea’s crude steel production for April 2017 was 5.5 Mt, a decrease of -2.9 percent compared to April 2016.

In the EU, Germany produced 3.9 Mt of crude steel in April 2017, an increase of 8.1 percent compared to April 2016. Italy produced 2.0 Mt of crude steel, down by -6.0 percent on April 2016. France produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel, up by 30.8 percent compared to April 2016. Spain produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel, down by -2.8 percent on April 2016.

Turkey’s crude steel production for April 2017 was 3.0 Mt, up by 6.5 percent on April 2016. The US produced 6.7 Mt of crude steel in April 2017, an increase of 1.8 percent compared to April 2016. Brazil’s crude steel production for April 2017 was 2.9 Mt, up by 25.9 percent on April 2016.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 67 countries in April 2017 was 73.6 percent. This is 2.5 percentage points higher than April 2016. Compared to March 2017, it is 1.7 percentage points higher.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)