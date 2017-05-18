DDR Forum & Expo 2017 extended deadline to register for free

Madrid / Brussels — The 30th of May is the last day to get registered for free in the DDR Forum & Expo 2017. After that date, the registration will cost 150 €. The registration includes the access during the 3 days to the exhibition area, conference and workshop sessions, as well as all the material that will be handed. Register and participate for free on the demolition, decontamination and recycling event of the year under ddrexpo.com/registration.

The DDR Forum & Expo 2017: a EU Green Week partner event

EU Green Week is an annual opportunity to debate and discuss European environmental policy, which is organized by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Environment, and offers the opportunity to other related events to join as partner. These events have to be relevant and cover elements such as apprenticeships, green entrepreneurships, future trends, training, new skills development and education, green enterprises and green sectors, sustainable development, environmental protection and resource efficiency – like the DDR Forum & Expo 2017 does.

CECE – new institutional event partner

The Committee for European Construction Equipment (CECE) supports the DDR Forum & Expo 2017, and some delegates will attend the event. CECE is the recognized organization representing and promoting the European construction equipment and related industries, co-ordinating the views of National Associations and their members by influencing the European/National Institutions and other organizations worldwide to achieve a fair competitive environment via harmonized standards and regulations.

More exhibitors confirmed

Spraystream, Antea Group and Intermat 2018 are the last companies and organizations that have joined the DDR Forum & Expo 2017. Among these, Caterpillar, who will launch its new 340F UHD track excavator, Liebherr, Keestrack, MB Dustcontrol, Dynaset, Atlas Copco, Arvi, Demarec, Arden Equipment, VTN Europe, Leotech, Hydraram, Grabiron and Demtechwill participate as well.

The DDR Forum & Expo 2017 is a perfect opportunity to add value to a brand, meeting professionals from all over Europe and making a difference. All the information about the exhibitors can be found under ddrexpo.com/exhibit.

Location & registration

The venue selected is Brussels Expo, Place de Belgique 1, the most experienced and prepared place to celebrate a trade fair in the Belgian city, suitable for all sizes of machines, without limitation on weight, with free transport from central station and easy to access, just 20 min from the airport. Further information about the locationcan be found under www.ddrexpo.com

The registration to the Forum & Expo DDR 2017 is free until 30th of May, but has to be done by the form on the event’s website under ddrexpo.com/registration.

Source: European Demolition Association