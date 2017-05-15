New WRAP report discusses the state of the UK’s organics recycling sector

York, UK — WRAP, the organisation committed to the circular economy and greater resource efficiency, has published their latest annual “Organics Recycling Industry Status Report”. Utilising data from public and commercial databases, the report presents and discusses the status of the main avenues for recycling organic material in the UK. The two principle routes are anaerobic digestion and composting, both of which are covered in great detail in terms of their feedstock throughput, deployment, outputs, and future projections for their development.

In contrast to previous years, where the data has been collected through extensive surveying, inevitable budget cuts have necessitated that the data instead be collected from public databases and commercial databases maintained by organisations and public bodies such as NNFCC, ADBA, WRAP and Defra. The publicly available databases, however, were not always complete, highlighting the importance of more meticulously maintained databases such as that underpinning NNFCC’s annual Anaerobic Digestion Deployment Report, and up-to-date market knowledge held by NNFCC and other industry experts.

The new report is likely to be of use to anyone working in the organics recycling sector, or those considering developing a project in the sector, as it provides a detailed overview of the forces at play in organics recycling.

The „Organics recycling industry status report 2015“ report covers the years 2014 and (where data was available) 2015 and is available to download for free from nnfcc.co.uk.

Source: NNFCC Ltd