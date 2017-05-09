PCEP: Polyolefin Circular Economy Platform announces key strategic goals

Brussels — Following its creation on 25 October 2016, PCEP’s founding partners, the European Plastics Converters, PlasticsEurope and Plastics Recyclers Europe agreed on a joint mission to advance the circular economy by increasing the reuse and recycling of polyolefin based products and the use of recyclates as raw material.

By working together, the platform aims to ensure long-term sustainability for polyolefin products. Initially focussing on polyolefin packaging, the value chain platform has set two strategic goals covering innovation with circular economy focus and enhanced collection and sorting systems.

“This is just the beginning of an exciting journey. Six working groups have been created to deliver on the mission. Each of those groups are refining their objectives”, explained Eugenio Longo, Chairman of the Platform. “To mark this starting point, we have launched a website (pcep.eu) where visitors can learn about the different activities that will be undertaken to reach these goals.” Along the website, the platform also launched its visual identity with the creation of its logo.

“The PCEP logo symbolises the aim to increase the circularity of polyolefin products and the proactivity of this joint industry value chain initiative”, said Herman Van Roost, Chair of PCEP’s Communications Group. “It inspires the way we want to work across the full value chain with new thinking and fresh approaches, which will enable us to be successful.”

Source: European Plastics Converters