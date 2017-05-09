European Recovered Paper Council becomes European Paper Recycling Council

Brussels — To align with its new “Declaration on Paper Recycling”, the European Recovered Paper Council (ERPC) has been renamed the European Paper Recycling Council (EPRC). The name change also takes into consideration the use of the term of paper for recycling rather than recovered paper in the updated European Standard List of Grades of Paper and Board for Recycling.

To coincide with the launch of the new title and identity, a more user-friendly website is now live and includes additional information on the EPRC’s activities and more on its plan to meet its new paper recycling rate target of 74 percent by 2020.

The chairmanship of the EPRC has also rotated accordingly with the confirmation of Lisa Kretschmann, Managing Director of the European Federation of Envelope Manufacturers (FEPE), as new chairperson for the 2016-2020 commitment/monitoring period. “I am delighted to have been selected as the new chairperson of the ERPC at a time where the European paper recycling value-chain seeks to surpass new boundaries with its revised target of 74 percent paper recycling rate. I am confident that the rebranding will provide the EPRC with an opportunity to relaunch the debate on how to achieve effective paper recycling across Europe”, says Lisa Kretschmann.

The EPRC is also now accepting applications for the 6th edition of the European Paper Recycling Awards, hosted by member of the European Parliament Ms. Simona Bonafè. Full information including eligibility criteria can be consulted under paperforrecycling.eu.

Quelle: European Paper Recycling Council