AMCS invests in digital engagement platform with the acquisition of Senddr

Limerick, Ireland — AMCS has acquired the Dublin, Ireland, based software developer Senddr. AMCS is one of the leading suppliers of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource management sector. Senddr brings a great depth of technology and skills in process automation to AMCS and has recently built and successfully deployed a state-of-the-art digital engagement platform and infrastructure for secure financial transactions.

“The Waste and Recycling industry is facing a major challenge to digitize their businesses, sell services online and interact with customers and subcontractors in the digital world”, explained Jimmy Martin, CEO of AMCS. “Senddr’s offering includes an extensible Cloud Suite that we will incorporate in the AMCS platform. This will enable waste operators to rapidly deploy online services, offer a secure automated payment channel and provide a workspace to interact with subcontractors online. The Senddr acquisition is a strategic and significant investment for AMCS that will further accelerate innovation in the Waste and Recycling industry.”

Senddr was founded in 2012 by brothers Morgan and Malcolm Lynch together with a team of world-class software engineers and technology innovators with previous experience at Google and Yendo. Morgan Lynch, CEO of Senddr said: “We are delighted to join forces with a company as innovative as AMCS and bring our cutting-edge solutions to a global market. With this natural synergy we are ideally placed to drive process efficiencies in the waste and recycling industry.”

Post-acquisition, AMCS will launch its new digital engagement platform that enables operators to better service customers and build stronger relationships through social media, digital assistants and connected (IoT) devices. Customers will be able to contact their service provider when, where, and however suits them best. In turn, operators will greatly reduce call center traffic and benefit from a more streamlined, automated and lower cost communication channel.

Source: AMCS