Sardinia 2017 Conference offers special Waste Architecture Platform

Padova, Italy — Following the interesting experience of the International Workshop on Waste Architecture, a parallel event of the Sardinia 2015 Symposium, „Waste Architecture“ has been included in the main programme of the Sardinia 2017 Conference. The purpose of the oral sessions dedicated to Waste Architecture is to stimulate a debate on architecture for the environment and, more specifically, the architecture of major works related to waste management.

In this prestigious context, the thematic sessions will provide the setting for in-depth discussion on this specific topic, aimed not only at environmental professionals, but also experts in architecture, and landscape design, and will represent an opportunity to come into contact with the world-leading experts in the field.

The following topics, among others, will be extensively discussed:

Functional requalification of old and new landfill sites

Landfill mining for land reuse and remediation of degraded land

Integration of pneumatic waste collection system in the urban space

Design of facilities for separate collection systems

Locations for waste disposal and relationships with the city

Transfer stations

Waste Architecture and circular economy (reuse centres etc.)

Architecture of buildings for waste treatment

Researchers and professionals in the field are invited to contribute to the conference by submitting an abstract focussing on one or more of the topics of interest. Offers of workshop proposals are also welcome. Due to the pecularity of the topics discussed, daily fees will be applied to authors and delegates who only wish to attend the WA sessions. Further details on the WA sessions are available at the organising secretariat under info@sardiniasymposium.it.

Source: Eurowaste SRL