ICBR 2017: 22nd International Congress for Battery Recycling held in Lisbon

Birrwil, Switzerland — The International Congress for Battery Recycling is the international platform for discussion of the latest developments and the challenges of battery recycling, bringing together many decision makers in the battery recycling chain such as battery producers, recyclers, collection schemes, policy-makers, transport companies and many more.

The next top quality international congress on battery recycling ICBR 2017 organized by ICM AG will be held September 20th to 22nd, 2017 in the Sheraton Lisboa Hotel & Spa in beautiful Lisbon, Portugal. The ICBR 2017 has the institutional support of Ecopilhas, the oldest entity responsible for the management of battery collection and recycling in Portugal, the Portuguese State Secretary for the Environment and the The Portuguese Environment Agency (APA).

Over 200 international experts from industry, authorities and academia will discuss and present the following topics:

Safety aspects with lithium primary and lithium rechargeable batteries

Battery technologies development

Urban mobility: The gate to e-mobility?

Update of the review of the Batteries Directive 2006/66/EC

Energy storage: Opportunities for a second use of batteries?

Energy storage and e-mobility: Complementary technologies?

Economic aspects of collection or take back schemes

New trends in battery recycling technologies: Primary and rechargeable

Eco-design: A critical approach to batteries removability?

International developments in batteries collection and recycling

Safety aspects in the end of life value chain

An exhibition area is integrated into the congress facility, where vendors meet their clients. A cocktail reception and networking dinner will create an excellent atmosphere to get in touch with business partners, colleagues and competitors. The congress is also organizing workshops about hot topics to the participants and a plant tour to the leading recycling company Ambigroup Reciclagem SA. According to Eurico Cordeiro, General Director at Ecopilhas, “this is the opportunity to gather, in our country, the most important international experts, as well as to put Portugal on the map -forefront- of the battery recycling industry”.

Source:ICM AG