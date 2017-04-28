Northern Ireland: Household reuse, recycling and composting rate slightly increased

Belfast, Northern Ireland — Northern Ireland’s councils collected 228,631 tonnes of municipal waste between October and December 2016. This was a 0.6 percent decrease on the 230,089 tonnes collected during the same three months of 2015. Household waste accounts for 89.3 percent of total local authority collected (LAC) municipal waste. The quantities of household waste per person ranged from 97kg to 129kg.

The household waste preparing for reuse, dry recycling and composting rate was 42.1 percent between October and December 2016, an increase on the 40.1 percent recorded during the same three months of 2015. At council level, rates varied from 37.1 percent in Belfast to 49.9 percent in Mid Ulster.

The LAC municipal waste energy recovery rate was 19.7 percent, similar to the 19.3 percent recorded in the same quarter last year. The highest rate was recorded at 52.9 percent, the lowest at 2.6 percent.

The latest quarterly landfill rate for household waste was 38.3 percent, a further reduction on the 40.1 percent recorded during the same three months of 2015. There were 51,090 tonnes of BLACMW sent to landfill between October and December 2016. This was 7.2 percent lower than the 55,079 tonnes sent between the same three months of 2015. However, it did account for a similar proportion of the annual allowance, 19.4 percent between October and December 2016 compared to 19.9 percent in the equivalent quarter of 2015.

Source: Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland