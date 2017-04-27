EPRC starts European Paper Recycling Award 2017

Brussels — Now in their 6th edition, the European Paper Recycling Awards recognise innovative projects enhancing paper recycling in Europe. There are two categories in which the project or campaign on paper recycling in Europe today can be submitted to enter the competition for the European Paper Recycling Awards 2017: Information & Education and Innovative technologies / R&D.

The awards are open to all entities based in Europe including schools and universities, NGOs, national and regional authorities, companies and associations. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony taking place in the European Parliament in October.

The application deadline is Monday, 3rd July 2017. The application form is available under paperrecovery.org(1). More information can be found under paperrecovery.org(2).

Source: European Paper Recycling Council (EPRC)