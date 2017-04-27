World crude steel production increased 4.6 percent in March 2017 y-t-y

Brussels — World crude steel production for the 67 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 145.0 million tonnes (Mt) in March 2017, a 4.6 percent increase compared to March 2016.

World crude steel production was 410.5 Mt in the first three months of 2017, up by 5.7 percent compared to the same period in 2016. Asia produced 280.6 Mt of crude steel, an increase of 5.4 percent over the first quarter of 2016. China’s crude steel production for March 2017 was 72.0 Mt, an increase of 1.8 percent compared to March 2016. Japan produced 8.9 Mt of crude steel in March 2017, an increase of 1.8 percent compared to March 2016.

The EU produced 42.5 Mt of crude steel in the first quarter of 2017, up by 3.8 percent compared to the same quarter of 2016. In the EU, Germany produced 3.9 Mt of crude steel in March 2017, an increase of 1.9 percent compared to March 2016. Italy produced 2.2 Mt of crude steel, up by 9.5 percent on March 2016. Spain produced 1.4 Mt of rude steel, up by 15.7 percent on March 2016. France produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel, up by 18.1 percent compared to March 2016. Turkey’s crude steel production for March 2017 was 3.1 Mt, up by 14.0 percent on March 2016.

North America’s crude steel production in the first three months of 2017 was 29.3 Mt, an increase of 7.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2016. The US produced 7.0 Mt of crude steel in March 2017, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to March 2016. Brazil’s crude steel production for March 2017 was 2.9 Mt, up by 13.7 percent on March 2016.

The C.I.S. produced 25.9 Mt of crude steel in the first three months of 2017, an increase of 4.0 percent over the same months of 2016.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 67 countries in March 2017 was 72.7 percent. This is 2.2 percentage points higher than March 2016. Compared to February 2017, it is 2.0 percentage points higher.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)