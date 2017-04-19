FCC Environment CEE reports for 2016 best financial results in company’s history

Himberg, Austria — The year 2016 brought the highest ever achieved sales and net income in the history of FCC Environment CEE. The group`s sales reached almost €386 million and grew by more than 3 percent compared to the previous year.

The Czech Republic contributed 40 percent of total sales, followed by Austria with 31 percent, Poland and Slovakia with 9 percent each, and finally ordered by size; Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania with 11 percent combined.

The solid economic growth in the CEE countries boosted our commercial and industrial business, raised the group`s secondary raw material quantities (mainly paper) and helped to substantially increase its landfill quantities.

Although having not realized as many remediation activities as in 2015, this could be compensated by increasing winter (Prague) and summer cleansing (Bratislava) activities and by streamlining communal collection business in Poland and Hungary.

Meanwhile FCC CEE contributes 6.5 percent of the total consolidated FCC Group sales and accounts for 14 percent of the Environmental Service Division Sales.

FCC Environment CEE (.A.S.A. Group) is a leading sustainable waste management company in Central and South East Europe. Following its mission „Service for the Future“ the firm aim to minimize waste and transform it to a valuable resource. By reducing environmental burden, it helps secure a good quality of life for present and future generations.

Source: FCC Austria Abfall Service AG