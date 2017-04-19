Annual Carpet Recycling UK conference: Developing towards a circular economy

Bramhall, UK — Carpet Recycling UK’s 2017 Annual Conference and Awards Event will kick off in Birmingham on June 21st taking the theme of “developing towards a circular economy” for carpet. CRUK will be celebrating the achievements and important contributions by members – both individuals and organisations – who are helping to create a circular economy for carpet and driving forward greater sustainability in the sector.

Guest host and keynote speaker, Andrew Bird, Chair of LARAC (Local Authority Recycling Advisory Committee), will provide the local authority perspective on carpet recycling and also present the prestigious CRUK Awards. This year’s comprehensive programme features topics on waste prevention/redesign, take back schemes and good practice to encourage greater re-use and recycling of carpet. Speakers include Kate Burnett who will outline the launch of Milliken’s new carpet tile take-back scheme and Mark Gilbert from Emerald Trading Waste Solutions Ltd on recycling carpet waste for equestrian products. Picking up the circular economy theme, Lukas Hoex from DSM-Niaga will speak about their development of a 100 per cent recyclable carpet.

CRUK Director Laurance Bird comments: “Local authorities have a key role to play in helping to divert carpet from landfill and assist CRUK members find new uses for this waste material. We would like to hear local authority views on the voluntary producer responsibility stance taken by the carpet sector and gain a better understanding of the challenges they face with regard to recycling carpets specifically and bulk waste generally. And he adds: “Our annual conference has become a must-attend event for the carpet industry, offering delegates the opportunity to share best practice, breakthroughs and inspiration towards developing a circular economy for carpet. We look forward to welcoming you in Birmingham!”

CRUK was founded in 2008 to tackle the 400,000 tonnes of waste carpet arising in the UK annually. Its core funders are Cormar Carpets, Lifestyle Floors/Headlam, Desso, ege, Milliken, Balsan and Marlings. Last year, 142,000 tonnes of carpet were reused, recycled or recovered for energy – a 35 per cent landfill diversion rate. CRUK’s target is 60 per cent diversion from landfill by 2020.

The one-day conference is open for entries now. The four categories are Recycler of the Year; Reuse Member of the Year; Take Back Partner of the Year and Recycling Champion. To register for the conference or for more information, email Marie@carpetrecyclinguk.com or visit carpetrecyclinguk.com.

Source: Axion Consulting