Study on global recyclable packaging materials market 2016-2020 available

Dublin, Ireland — Analysts forecast the global recyclable packaging materials market to grow at a CAGR of 7.36 per cent during the period 2016-2020. A new report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global recyclable packaging materials market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from types of recyclable materials and types of end-users is taken into consideration.

„Global Recyclable Packaging Materials Market 2016-2020“ has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: „One of the trends for market growth will be need to eliminate waste and innovative packaging products. The dumping of packaging waste in landfills leads to environmental hazards because the toxic content in the waste seeps into the ground and contaminates the water table. In addition, toxic particles and acids from packaging waste in landfills make the soil acidic. The unmanaged packaging waste dumped in landfills can cause uncontrolled fires, which are common in countries such as the US. The use of recyclable packaging materials will reduce the negative impact of the accumulated waste in landfills.“

According to the report, growth in organized retail sector will be a key driver for market growth. In organized retailing, a licensed retailer sells a variety of goods. It is the modern form of chain or retail that are franchised or owned by a central store or entity. The stores are organized and employ improved storage technology than traditional or unorganized retail stores. Supermarkets, forecourt retailers, hypermarkets, discounters, and convenience stores are the various organized retail formats.

Further, the report states that fragmented nature of the marketplace will be a challenge for the market. The highly fragmented nature of the market is proving to be a major challenge for vendors in the recyclable packaging materials market. The presence of several players (both domestic and international) that are competing to increase their market share has led to market fragmentation. There is also a high degree of fragmentation in each flexible packaging segment, whether it is paper, plastic, glass, or metal. Therefore, it is difficult to estimate the share of the key vendors in the market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. More information can be found under researchandmarkets.com.

Source: Research and Markets