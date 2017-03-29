ZenRobotics delivers robotic recycling technology to Singapore

Helsinki, Finland — ZenRobotics Ltd. and V8 Environmental Pte Ltd have agreed on a delivery of robotic waste separation technology to Singapore. The three-armed ZenRobotics Recycler unit will be installed in a new Material Recovery Facility (MRF) that is expected to be operational by the mid of next year.

V8 Environmental is one of Singapore’s leading waste management companies and will become the first company in Southeast Asia to introduce the robotic systems with MRF. With more than three decades of waste business experience, V8 Environmental strives to offer the best value advices and solutions to clients. With the investment of the robotic arms, V8 Environmental aims to revolutionize and bring the waste industry to greater heights in Singapore.

“We want to be the perceptive partner who offers solutions of the best value for our customers. We believe that ZenRobotics’ technology supports our vision that is to be Singapore’s leading professional partner in waste management. By incorporating best available technology, we add value to our processes and communicate our commitment to being forerunners in the industry. As the first MRF plant in Singapore adopting the robotics technology, we position ourselves with a forward-looking approach and constantly exploring new initiatives to upgrade efficiently”, explains Derrick Yu, Sales and Operations Director at V8.

The ZenRobotics Recycler is the world’s first robotic waste sorting system. The system reclaims multiple fractions simultaneously with the help of industrial robots and smart machine learning technology. The three-armed ZRR unit makes up to 6,000 picks per hour and throws the sorted objects in several waste chutes. A wide working area of 2m x 2m (6.5’ × 6.5’) ensures the system’s high sorting performance. The ZenRobotics Smart Gripper is specifically designed to meet the demands of solid waste. The gripper opens from 40mm to 500mm (1.5” to 20”), allowing sorting of objects of various shapes and sizes, even up to 30kg (60lbs).

The delivery to Singapore will be ZenRobotics’ first in Southeast Asia, following deliveries to other Asian markets such as Japan and China. “Currently we’re feeling a strong pull from Asia as well as the US where the interest towards new solutions and eagerness to invest in innovative technologies has been great”, describes Rainer Rehn, ZenRobotics CCO.

Source: ZenRobotics Ltd.