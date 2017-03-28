Zero Waste Scotland & Eunomia: Ideas to turn construction waste into resource

Bristol, UK — Zero Waste Scotland has appointed Eunomia and one of its international partners, to identify circular economy opportunities in the Scottish construction sector. Working with Sustainable Global Resources, Eunomia’s research will help identify further circular economy ideas applicable to the construction programme, and construction sub-sectors where intervention would promise the biggest benefits.

Eunomia’s research has been commissioned as part of Zero Waste Scotland’s construction programme to reduce construction waste, which currently accounts for 44 percent of all waste arising in Scotland. Zero Waste Scotland supports the delivery of the Scottish Government’s circular economy strategy and the EU’s 2020 growth strategy.

For the first part of the research Eunomia will undertake a horizon scan of planned construction, demolition and refurbishment projects in Scotland between now and 2020, to identify potential priority areas for action. A variety of stakeholders involved in public and private sector building and infrastructure developments will be consulted to help understand their plans.

Charlie Devine, Head of Resource Management at Zero Waste Scotland stated: “This is an ambitious project, which could really help shape the future of construction in Scotland. Construction has a key part to play in making circular economy approaches the norm within industry sectors, and this research will help us focus our efforts on areas that would most benefit from a circular approach. It’s the first time we will have had a really comprehensive picture of where circular economy opportunities exist in construction, which will help us work better with construction businesses to maximise profits and minimise environmental impact at the same time.”

Eunomia’s Senior Consultant and Waste Construction Expert Dan Whittaker commented: “Zero Waste Scotland, together with our support, is looking for high impact opportunities that are relevant to the Scottish market, and that look to be commercially promising. This will inform the future work of the Zero Waste Scotland’s construction programme in order to ensure that its activities are prioritised in a manner likely to have the most powerful effect in making the sector more circular.”

Source: Eunomia