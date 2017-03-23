February 2017: World crude steel production showed 4.1 percent increase

Brussels — World crude steel production for the 67 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 126.6 million tonnes (Mt) in February 2017, a 4.1 percent increase compared to February 2016. It should be noted that there were 29 days in February 2016.

China’s crude steel production for February 2017 was 61.2 Mt, an increase of 4.6 percent compared to February 2016. Japan produced 8.3 Mt of crude steel in February 2017, a decrease of -0.1 percent compared to February 2016. India produced 8.1 Mt of crude steel in February 2017, an increase of 8.9 percent on February 2016. South Korea’s crude steel production for February 2017 was 5.5 Mt, an 8.3 percent increase on February 2016.

In the EU, Germany produced 3.5 Mt of crude steel in February 2017, an increase of 2.6 percent compared to February 2016. Italy produced 2.0 Mt of crude steel, up by 1.2 percent on February 2016. France produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel in February 2017, down by -5.8 percent on February 2016. Spain produced 1.1 Mt of crude steel, down by -4.6 percent compared to February 2016.

Turkey’s crude steel production for February 2017 was 2.7 Mt, up by 15.6 percent on February 2016. The US produced 6.4 Mt of crude steel in February 2017, a decrease of -1.0 percent compared to February 2016. Brazil’s crude steel production for February 2017 was 2.6 Mt, up by 5.7 percent on February 2016.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 67 countries in February 2017 was 70.3 percent. This is 4 percentage points higher than in February 2016. Compared to January 2017, it is 1.1 percentage point higher.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)