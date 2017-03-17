BCME and Empac merge to form Metal Packaging Europe

Brussels — Beverage Can Makers Europe (BCME) and European Metal Packaging (Empac) today announced that they have merged to become Metal Packaging Europe. Together, they produce some 85 billion units every year for the beverage, food, health & beauty, household and industrial markets.

The new structure will combine the best of both former associations, creating a more efficient and powerful organisation. Based in Brussels, Metal Packaging Europe will fully represent the interests of all members in the most progressive and positive manner. The membership covers more than 450 manufacturing sites, employing over 65.000 people.

“This is an historical moment for our industry,” said Martin Reynolds, Chairman of Metal Packaging Europe. “Bringing all activity under one roof is an ambitious move that will allow the industry to develop and promote the multiple advantages of rigid metal packaging in an even more focused manner, particularly on unique benefits such as the permanent materials concept.”

Martin Reynolds will be supported by Colin Gillis (Ball Beverage Packaging Europe) and Francisco Rodrigues (Colep) as vice-chairmen. Other corporate members on the Board are Ardagh Group, ASA Group, Blechwarenfabrik Limburg, Glud & Marstrand, HUBER Packaging Group, Massilly Holding, Sarten, Silgan Metal Packaging, and APEAL, the association of European producers of steel for packaging.

Metal Packaging Europe will host industry commissions working on topics common to all sectors including communications, food contact, packaging legislation, and sustainability. There will also be specific market focused commissions, led by member companies, for aerosol, beverage, food and general line. “With the creation of one dedicated organisation, we will punch our industry weight more effectively and ensure the one voice of rigid metal packaging producers is heard across Europe,” commented Gordon Shade, CEO of Empac and now of the new structure.

“Through joint marketing, environmental and technical initiatives, we will continue to promote metal packaging to make it the first choice for consumer and industrial packaging,” added Ellen Wauters, Managing Director of BCME, who will be playing a leading role in both the beverage and communications activities of Metal Packaging Europe.

More information can be found under metalpackagingeurope.org.

Source: Metal Packaging Europe