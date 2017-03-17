Less than 100 days to Demolition, Decontamination and Recycling Expo 2017

Madrid, Spain — From 14th to 16th of June, the Forum and Expo DDR 2017 aims to link the demolition, decontamination and recycling activities with the circular economy. 3 days, 16 workshops, 17 plenary sessions with unique contents and a strong business approach. The event is formed by a conference program and an exhibitor’s area, so the professionals of these fields will have the opportunity to meet the decision-makers from all over Europe, engage the current clients and meet the future ones, launch new products or services and learn all the relevant news of the industry.

The conference program filled with interesting topics as directives of the European Commission includig the Waste management protocol and the update of the Waste Framework, projects, case studies and best practices, among others.

The venue selected is Brussels Expo, the most experienced and prepared place to celebrate a trade fair in the Belgian city, suitable for all sizes of machines, without limitation on weight, with free transport from central station and easy to access, just 20 minutes from the airport.

Industrial suppliers have the opportunity of reserve a place in the exhibitor’s area of the event through a trial period, which consists in booking a place now and decide if exhibit until 31st of March. So far, there are 4 companies who have already applied for the trial period; only 10 limited places are offered to have a look inside the event: Taker can secure a good location on the exhibition hall and have access to exclusive information and materials.

The registration in the Forum & Expo DDR 2017 is for free until 30th of April; because from the 1st of May the ticket will have a charge of 250 €. In order to facilitate the participation in the event, the organization offers the opportunity to register through the following languages: English, Français, Deutsch, Español, Italiano and Dutch (Suomi is coming soon).

The Forum and Expo DDR 2017 has the support of the following institutions: European Commission, CASO, the Flemish Construction Confederation, FIR – Federation Internationale du Recyclage, the Concrete Initiative, Metals for Building, European Aggregates Association, European Convention for Constructional Steelwork and Construction Products Europe.

Further information about the trade fair can be found underddrexpo.com.

Source: European Demolition Association, EDA