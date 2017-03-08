IFAT Eurasia 2017: Successful move to Istanbul

München — IFAT Eurasia 2017 has strengthened its position as Eurasia’s leading trade fair for environmental technologies. Again it demonstrated the continuing importance of Turkey as a hub for the environmental sector in the Eurasian region. The space taken up by this exhibition in Istanbul between February 16 and 18 increased to over 17,000 square meters. A total of 230 exhibitors – representing 412 companies – took part in the second edition of this trade fairs for environmental technologies.

Stefan Rummel, Managing Director of Messe München, explains: “The increase in space of almost ten percent shows that the exhibitors, too, are continuing to have confidence and trust in the Eurasian market. Now and in the future, Turkey is an important trading partner and the link between east and west. That is why IFAT Eurasia is of such importance in the long term.”

Strong IFAT brand

Also present in the three exhibition halls were many exhibitors who take part in IFAT in Munich, the world´s leading event for the sector and the parent show of IFAT Eurasia. One of these exhibitors is BHS-Sonthofen. Sales Manager Tobias Steinhauser was delighted: “The IFAT brand stands for professionalism and quality. That is why we followed IFAT to Turkey. The event has really exceeded our expectations.” Looking forward to the next event in two years’ time, Michael Zabelt from Netzsch Pumpen & Systeme said confidently: “We will definitely be here again in 2019!”

For Osman Bayazit Genç, Managing Director of MMI Eurasia, the move from Ankara to the economic powerhouse of Istanbul has contributed to the positive atmosphere at IFAT Eurasia 2017: “For expanding international business relationships, Istanbul is exactly the right place. The exhibitors have clearly reflected this.” Özden Gözlüklü, Marketing Manager of HA-US, shares this view: “We were already satisfied with the interest in our booth at IFAT Eurasia 2015 in Ankara. But now, after moving to Istanbul, the show becomes even more effective for the Eurasian market.”

Satisfied exhibitors

This view was shared by Münüf Korkmaz, Sales Manager of Buss-SMS-Canzler: “We were very surprised about the amount of interested clients, especially from the waste treatment sector. IFAT Eurasia helped us to successfully introduce our products to the Eurasian environmental market.” Also Gökhan Hasan Gökmen, General Manager at Kärcher Servis Ticaret A.Ş., was very satisfied with the results of the 2017 edition: “IFAT Eurasia serves as both a valuable networking opportunity and a platform for signing business deals. From the business perspective, the event was extremely beneficial. The overall atmosphere and visitor volume of the exhibition exceeded our expectations.”

The products and solutions showcased at IFAT Eurasia are specifically targeted to the needs of the Eurasian market. A total of 230 exhibitors from 18 countries took part in this environmental technology fair, making the most of the opportunities it presents for entering new markets. After Turkey the countries of origin most strongly represented among the exhibitors at the show were Germany, China, Austria, France, Switzerland and Italy (in this order).

Link between three continents

Among the more than 11,000 trade visitors from 68 countries were the participants in a range of business delegations, for example from Germany, Greece, Romania and Tunisia. Dr. Makram Ben Hamida, Project Manager Industry, Environment & Energy at the German-Tunisian Chamber of Industry and Trade, led the Tunisian delegation. He was very positive about the event: “For Tunisian companies, IFAT Eurasia is of tremendous significance. It connects the North African region with Asia and Europe like no other trade fair in the sector.”

The trade fair was accompanied by a supporting and conference program featuring high-ranking speakers. Attendees could benefit from insights into current trends and new developments in the environmental sector. Particularly popular was the block of lectures put on by the Turkish Ministry of Environment & Urbanization on themes such as “Zero Waste Approach in Industry” and “Biodrying and Biomethanization Facilities” as well as the sessions by the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) and its Turkish representative KAKAD. For Prof. Dr. Günay Kocasoy, Head of KAKAD, the Turkish National Committee on Solid Waste and professor at the Boğaziçi University in Istanbul, “the scientific panels and sessions parallel to the exhibition are the highlight of the event. IFAT Eurasia is not only focused on one subject but covers all aspects of environmental technologies.”

The first “University Challenge Eurasia”, a student competition for the upcoming generation of environmental professionals, took place on day two of IFAT Eurasia 2017.

The next edition of IFAT Eurasia takes place in spring 2019 in Istanbul.

Source: Messe München GmbH