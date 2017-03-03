Recolight supports UK Government’s proposed 2017 UK lamp recycling target

Croydon, UK — Every year, the Government consults on WEEE collection targets, prior to finalising them at the end of March. Once they are set, each WEEE Producer Compliance Scheme receives a share of the target, based on the market share of its members in the prior year. The proposed 2017 target of 6,009 tonnes for lamps is 13 per cent lower than the 2016 target of 6,882 tonnes, and 2 per cent lower than the actual tonnage collected.

Commenting on the proposed target, Recolight Chief Executive Nigel Harvey said: “In most WEEE categories, the target increases each year. However, lamps buck the trend. Given the material movement in new product sales towards lamp and luminaire LED technologies, it is not surprising that waste lamp collections are reducing. LED lamps currently only account for around 1per cent of the total waste lamp tonnage. Accordingly, we think the proposed target is broadly correct.”

According to Harvey, the ‚Peak lamp WEEE‘ has probably been reached. Tonnages collected are likely to decline in future years as the shift from fluorescent to LED luminaires accelerates. This will probably only reverse when LED lamps reach end of life in larger numbers.”

Source: Recolight Limited