13th edition of IdentiPlast: Improving waste management practices and infrastructure

Brussels — What are the main opportunities and challenges for the European plastics industry in the circular economy? That was one of the key questions raised during the 13th edition of IdentiPlast – PlasticsEurope’s international conference on the recycling and recovery of plastics. To share their views and experiences in the fields of plastic waste management and circular economy, some 300 experts from European municipalities, local authorities, policy and decision makers, waste management organisations, NGOs, plastics value chain, academia and research institutes gathered in Vienna on 22 and 23 February.

The event focused on how countries in Central and Southeast Europe can best benefit from the latest experience in Europe and in other parts of the world (particularly in US, Japan and Turkey) in order to improve their own waste management practices and infrastructure.

„The circular economy creates a momentum to look towards the future and improve Europe’s competitiveness and resource efficiency”, said Karl-H. Foerster, Executive Director of PlasticsEurope. „For this to happen, we must not only accelerate innovation but also look at the overall resource savings a particular product provides over its entire life cycle, not just after use. These two elements: innovation and full life thinking, must go hand in hand to achieve a resource efficient circular economy.”

Plastics should never end up in the environment

In his keynote speech, Maurits van Tol, Senior Vice President of Borealis, emphasised the importance of closing the loop to avoid waste entering the environment: „Plastics should never end up in the environment. Used plastics should be considered a valuable raw material.” A better implementation and enforcement of existing waste legislation has the potential to increase recycling and recovery rates while creating jobs in Europe, he added.

Dr Hugo-Maria Schally, European Commission, DG Environment (Eco-innovation & Circular Economy), emphasised on the type of circular economy that the EU should aspire to: „Plastic materials are a driver of our economy, but a number of environmental issues related to their production, use, and end-of-life need to be tackled. Plastics is therefore one of the five priority areas addressed in the ‚EU action plan for the Circular Economy‘.“ In Mr. Schally`s opinion the plan sets out a clear commitment to preparing a strategy that addresses the challenges posed by plastics throughout the value chain and taking into account their entire life-cycle, such as reuse, recyclability, biodegradability, the presence of hazardous substances of concerns in certain plastics and marine litter”.

IdentiPlast 2017 also hosted the 2017 EPRO Awards ceremony which selected the Best Recycled Plastic Products. This years’ edition was organised by PlasticsEurope in cooperation with „Umweltbundesamt”, the Environmental Agency of Austria; and supported by Borealis, EREMA Group, Altstoff Recycling Austria (ARA), American Chemistry Council (ACC), Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) and Plastics Waste Management Institute of Japan.

