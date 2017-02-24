6th European ReUse-Conference focusses on „Reusable packaging in Europe“

The 6th European ReUse-Conference on „Reusable packaging in Europe: Boosting business and closing the loop“ will be held on March 23rd, 2017 in Brussels. Jose A. Herrera, Maltese Minister for Sustainable Development, the Environment and Climate Change will be designated keynote speaker (to be confirmed). The event is organized by the European Association of Beverage Wholesalers (Cegrobb), the Environmental Action Germany (Deutsche Umwelthilfe), the Association of Small and Independent Breweries in Europe (S.I.B.) and Reloop.

Along the political pathway of the circular economy package, the ReUse conference takes place in the context of the recent vote of the European Parliament’s Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) on its draft reports on the four legislative proposals on waste tabled by the European Commission in December 2015 and the upcoming EP plenary vote on these reports expected in mid-March. 2017 sets the course for a future European waste policy and the conference would like to contribute to the strengthening and integration of the reuse principle in the EU policy with the ReUse conference.

The conference focuses on refillable beverages packaging as well as on reusable transport packaging. Both sectors bear great potential for environmentally conscious product design and supply chain management that contributes to significant prevention and a vibrant circular economy. In this regard, we will discuss relevant issues around data quality measurements and methodologies for target monitoring as well as the political framework conditions to further promote reuse packaging systems in Europe.

The conference invites to discuss these topics and the potentials of reuse packaging systems with our expert speakers and participants from the refillable beverage industry, the reusable transport packaging industry, NGOs, as well as members from the European institutions and Member States. Moreover, one company will be honored with the 6th European Refillables Award for their efforts in strengthening the reusable system.

Programme and registration form for this conference via E-mail: info@cegrobb.org or Fax: +32 2 4103 545.

Source: Cegrobb, DUH, S.I.B., Reloop