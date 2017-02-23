ANAIP and EuPC: Plastic converters will covene for “A Circular Future with Plastics”

Brussels — The Spanish Association of Plastics Converters (ANAIP) and the European Plastics Converters (EuPC) will join hands in staging the European plastic industry’s largest event 2017 in Madrid, June 1-2. On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of ANAIP and the Annual Meeting of EuPC, the two associations, representing plastics converters at both national and European level, will bring over 200 plastics converters from all over Europe together during two days of conferences, debates, and networking opportunities.

During the conference, high-level Spanish and European government representatives as well as industry and brand owners will offer participants insider knowledge and invite exchange on latest industry trends. Framing the debate will be the theme “A Circular Future with Plastics”, based on the ever growing importance of waste prevention, reuse and recycling. “This comes fitting in a year where major European policy developments on the circular economy are expected to unfold” Alexandre Dangis, EuPC Managing Director finds. Luis Cediel, Managing Director ANAIP agrees: “The current strength of the Spanish plastics industry provides a solid basis for our collaboration”.

ICEX, the Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade, will serve as conference venue. On Thursday evening, a gala dinner at the renowned Teatro Real Madrid will give stage to the “Best Polymer Suppliers & ANAIP Awards”, the highlight of an event to be remembered.

The full programme can be found under anaip.es, registration is availabe under eventszone.net.

Source: European Plastics Converters (EuPC)