worldsteel announces world crude steel production increase by 7.0 percent

Brussels — World crude steel production for 67 countries was 136.5 million tonnes (Mt) in January 2017, a 7.0 percent increase compared to January 2016, the World Steel Association (worldsteel) has reported.In the EU, Germany produced 3.6 Mt of crude steel in January 2017, an increase of 1.2 percent compared to January 2016. Italy produced 1.8 Mt of crude steel, up by 0.3 percent on January 2016. Spain produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel, down by -4.2 percent compared to January 2016.

China’s crude steel production for January 2017 was 67.2 Mt, an increase of 7.4 percent compared to January 2016, an apparently high percentage figure explained by the fact that January 2016 saw a marked dip in Chinese steel production. Japan produced 9 Mt of crude steel in January 2017, an increase of 2.7 percent compared to January 2016.

Turkey’s crude steel production for January 2017 was 2.9 Mt, up by 12.8 percent on January 2016.

In January 2017, Russia produced 6.2 Mt of crude steel, up by 11.6 percent over January 2016. Ukraine produced 2.1 Mt of crude steel, up by 8.5 percent compared to the same month in 2016. The US produced 6.9 Mt of crude steel in January 2017, an increase of 6.5 percent compared to January 2016. Brazil’s crude steel production for January 2017 was 2.9 Mt, up by 14.4 percent on January 2016.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 67 countries in January 2017 was 68.5 percent. This is 3.4 percentage points higher than in January 2016. Compared to December 2016, it is 0.9 percentage point higher.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)