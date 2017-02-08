CEPI published preliminary statistics for 2016: Use of paper for recycling slightly fallen

Brussels — CEPI member countries paper and board production has decreased by 0.1 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year, according to preliminary figures. Total production in 2016 was around 91 million tonnes. Machine closures in Europe in 2016 were compensated by new capacities or upgrading of existing ones. Early estimates indicate that world paper and board production will be up by 0.8 percent in 2016 to reach 410 million tonnes.

The production of packaging grades is estimated to have increased by around 2.3 percent compared to 2015. Within the packaging grades, case materials – mainly used for transport packaging and corrugated boxes – recorded an increase in production of 2.2 percent. Sanitary and household manufacturers are estimated to have seen an increase in output of about 1.8 percent compared to 2015 and accounted for 8.1 percent of total production.

Weak printing and publishing activities continue to have an impact on the overall production of graphic grades, which fell by around 3.7 percent. Output of newsprint – used mainly for daily newspapers – is expected to fall around 6.4 percent.

Preliminary indications are that imports of paper and board into Europe have increased by around 6 percent compared to 2015. The overall consumption of paper and board in CEPI countries in 2016 increased by 1 percent compared to 2015. It is estimated that the production of pulp (integrated + market) has increased by 0.7 percent compared to the previous year, with total output of approximately 35.6 million tonnes.

The use of paper for recycling has fallen by around 0.3 percent when compared to 2015.

Source: Confederation of European Paper Industries