“Save the Planet” 2017: Focussing on progress made in circular economy issues

Sofia, Bulgaria — Keeping pace with the latest environmental issues, the South-East European „Save the Planet“ Conference and Exhibition will be held on 7-9 March in Sofia, Bulgaria. The Conference Program will focus on the key priority for the whole EU community – the building of a green, circular and competitive economy.

The representative fromthe Directorate General for Environment will talk about the progress made so far in closing the loop of design, production, consumption and waste management, about the challenges and opportunities that the circular economy presents to the EU and to Bulgaria. The presentation will elaborate new initiatives in 2017, including the role of waste-to-energy and green finance.

Session Italy, organized by Italian Trade Agency ICE, is an essential part in the forthcoming SEE Conference with a participation of italian companies in waste management and recycling sector, that are also exhibiting in the parallel exhibition.

Dutch Circular Developments will be presented by Herman Huisman from the RWS Environment. The Netherlands are quite successful in waste management: 80 percent of their total waste is being recycled, 17 percent is incinerated to produce energy, and only 3 percent is landfilled.

The project coordinator of the Bulgarian Association of Municipal Environmental Experts will talk about best Bulgarian and international practices as successful examples for circular economy initiatives within the Framework of the Project CESME – Circular Economy for the SMEs, funded by Interreg Europe Programme.

The afternoon session will start with a Sofia municipality expert who will deliver speech on ‘Sofia – among the best examples of cities in the Region through the establishment and operation of an integrated system for waste management.

„Biogas production of active sludge in wastewater treatment plants“ will be presented by Stefanie Scheidl from European Biogas Association. In her presentation she will speak on a naerobic digestion (AD) as a well-established technology for sewage sludge treatment

Exhibitors from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Greece, Italy, South Korea and Switzerland will display their technology and solutions. Italian firms participate collective with the support of the Sofia office of ICE; the Austrian Pavilion is promotionally supported by Advantage Austria, Sofia.

The whole program is available under viaexpo.com(1); registration is possible under viaexpo.com(2).

Source: Via Expo