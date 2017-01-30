European Remanufacturing Council: Founded to promote small and large businesses

Brussels — The objective of the lately founded European Remanufacturing Council is to become the focal point for remanufacturing policy dialogue in Europe. The Council will help European remanufacturers to grow and create jobs. It will be located in Brussels and will raise policy maker awareness and understanding of the remanufacturing industry.

The European Commission has asked for a coordinated voice from EU-28 remanufacturing businesses. The European Remanufacturing Council will represent small and large businesses from all remanufactured product sectors.

Along with the other activities detailed in the work programme, the Council will publish its annual recommendations on research priorities for national and EU-level innovation funding that will most benefit remanufacturing in Europe. Council members will have an influence upon the definition of these research priorities.

The technical detail of these research priorities will be developed by the European Remanufacturing Network (ERN) of universities and research organisations – a network based upon an existing Horizon-2020 financed research project – see www.remanufacturing.eu. The ERN will also become a permanent repository for the academic evidence base on remanufacturing.

Individual companies may become members of the European Remanufacturing Council for an annual membership fee. Several European-level trade associations will also be invited to join.

Source: European Remanufacturing Council