worldsteel: World crude steel output increases by 0.8 percent in 2016

Brussels — World crude steel production reached 1,628.5 million tonnes (Mt) for the year 2016, up by 0.8 percent compared to 2015, according to latest figures released by the Worldsteel Association (worldsteel). Crude steel production decreased in Europe, the Americas and Africa. Crude steel production increased in the CIS, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania.

Annual production for Asia was 1,125.1 Mt of crude steel in 2016, an increase of 1.6 percent compared to 2015. China’s crude steel production in 2016 reached 808.4 Mt, up by 1.2 percent on 2015. China’s share of world crude steel production increased from 49.4 percent in 2015 to 49.6 percent in 2016. Japan produced 104.8 Mt in 2016, down by -0.3 percent compared to 2015. India’s crude steel production for 2016 was 95.6 Mt, up by 7.4 percent on 2015. South Korea produced 68.6 Mt of crude steel in 2016, a decrease of -1.6 percent compared to 2015.

In 2016, the EU (28) produced 162.3 Mt of crude steel, a decrease of -2.3 percent compared to 2015. Germany produced 42.1 Mt of crude steel in 2016, down by -1.4 percent over 2015. Italy produced 23.3 Mt in 2016, an increase of 6.0 percent over 2015. Spain produced 13.7 Mt of crude steel in 2016, a decrease of -0.8 percent compared to 2015.

2016 crude steel production in North America was 111.0 Mt, the same amount as in 2015. The US produced 78.6 Mt of crude steel, down by -0.3 percent on 2015. Annual crude steel production for South America was 39.2 Mt in 2016, a decrease of -10.6 percent on 2015. Brazil produced 30.2 Mt in 2016, down by -9.2 percent compared to 2015.

Crude steel production in the CIS was 102.4 Mt in 2016, 0.8 percent higher than in 2015. Russia produced 70.8 Mt of crude steel in 2016, down by -0.1 percent on 2015. Ukraine recorded an increase of 5.5 percent with a year-end figure of 24.2 Mt.

In December 2016, world crude steel production for the 66 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 134 Mt, an increase of 5.5 percent compared to December 2015. The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 66 countries in December 2016 was 68.1 percent. This is 2.8 percentage points higher than December 2015. The average capacity utilisation in 2016 was 69.3 percent compared to 69.7 percent in 2015.

Source: Worldsteel Association