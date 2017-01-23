20 years earlier: Sheffield decides to re-procure waste services

Sheffield, UK — Sheffield`s Council leaders have agreed to re-procure the authority’s waste services currently provided under a contract with Veolia. At a meeting at Sheffield Town Hall, Sheffield City Council’s cabinet committee voted to re-procure waste services, with a view to securing a new and improved service arrangement.

The priority now will be to ensure that the service continues to run smoothly, throughout the process of procuring new arrangements for waste services. Unless residents are specifically told of any changes, waste and recycling services will continue as normal and collection days will remain the same. The contract with Veolia, which is due to expire in 2036, will continue until a new service provider is in place.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for the environment at Sheffield City Council, said: “We needed to find a best-value solution that ensures a quality waste service for Sheffield taxpayers, and this led us to the decision that was made yesterday. It is no secret that we are operating in very tough financial times and we have to do things differently. Our contract with Veolia, which was signed 16 years ago, is no longer meeting our needs and is no longer compatible with the tough financial landscape in which the Government is forcing us to operate.”

Veolia currently employs around 280 people in Sheffield. Sheffield City Council is committed to consulting with the affected workforce on these changes.

At present, Veolia is responsible for collecting and disposing of waste, running household waste recycling centres, managing and operating the Energy Recovery Facility at Bernard Road and the district heating network, bulky item collections and the collection and disposal of abandoned vehicles.

Source: Sheffield City Council