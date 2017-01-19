ImpactPapeRec project conference to analyse best paper recycling practices

Brussels — On 24 January, the European project ImpactPapeRec will bring together about 70 professionals in Barcelona (Spain) to focus on the challenges and opportunities for increasing separate collection of paper in EU countries. Experts will analyse best practices across Europe, optimum quality of paper for recycling, payment systems’ efficiency depending on the quantity of residues produced and incentives to recycling, as well as the issue of non-legally-established paper collection waste management systems.

ITENE coordinates and organises the first “Project Conference and Networking Informative Meeting” with the objective of further increasing the separate collection of paper for recycling and promoting appropriate schemes to avoid landfilling and incineration.

Consumption of paper and board in the EU stands at 82 million tonnes, 58 million of which are recycled to make new paper and board products. 47 million tones are recycled in Europe and 11 in other countries, meaning a paper recycling rate of 71.7 percent in Europe, according to the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI).

First, participants will learn about the current state of selective collection of paper for recycling in Europe, including the main challenges and opportunities identified in different EU countries as well as best practices already in place. The optimal quality of paper for recycling and collection will also be discussed, as well as experts’ opinions on incentives for recycling and pay-as-you-through systems efficacy, plus the issue of informal paper collection that is not part of the legally established systems.

After the Conference, during the Networking Informative Meeting attendees will be asked to share their ideas and opinions on good practices, incentives, policy making and standardisation actions needed to increase the selective collection of paper for recycling and its quality in Europe. The audience will include stakeholders involved in recycling and sustainability issues working in the paper industry, municipalities across the EU, waste management companies, policy makers, standardization odies and citizen associations.

The Packaging, Transport and Logistics Research Center (ITENE) organises the event as the coordinator of the ImpactPapeRec project. The project is supported by the EU Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Program and consists of a consortium of 19 partners from 8 European countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Poland, Romania and Spain.

Attendance to the Conference and Networking Meeting is free of charge. Further information and registration details can be found at impactpaperec.eu.

Source: Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI)