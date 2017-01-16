Revisited: ERPC deinkability scorecard now includes exemption list

Brussels — The recently-revised deinkability scorecard by the European Recovered Paper Council (ERPC) now includes an annex listing exemptions to the deinkability test. With this annex, the widely-used deinkability scorecard takes account of those printing technologies and material combinations that are sure to deliver good deinkability results, based on past experiences. Testing remains a requirement for processes and material combinations for which there is not enough experience on their deinkability behaviour. The annex will be subject to future revisions based on new data.

“The ERPC approach to deinkability, i.e. by testing and assessing results with a scorecard on the one hand and by exempting certain paper / printing technology combinations on the other hand is an effective way to secure high quality recycling while being cost-effective for the producers of printed products”, underlines says Henri Vermeulen, ERPC Chairman.

Recent suggestions that the European Commission would not extend EU Ecolabel for tissue paper and newsprint among others give reason to believe that other paper-related Ecolabels are also under threat. These could include the Ecolabel on printed paper products, where deinkability is one criterion. “Deinking is an important part of the recycling process and therefore a key issue for the sustainability of printed paper products. The EU Ecolabel is a strong supporter of their recycling and their recyclability. We urge policymakers to recognise the tangible value of the EU Ecolabel” says Ulrich Leberle, ERPC secretary.

The new deinking scorecard including the annex is available under paperforrecycling.eu.

Source: European Recovered Paper Council (ERPC)