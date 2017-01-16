Slovenia`s most environmental investment and expenditure for waste management

Ljubljana, Slovenia — In Slovenia, the investment for environmental protection in 2015 was the highest since 2010. In that year, gross investment for environmental protection amounted to € 442 million or 9.1 percent more than in 2014. The highest share in the structure of gross investment for environmental protection in 2015 was for waste management, namely almost 39.5 percent (€ 174 million).

In 2015, current expenditure for environmental protection amounted to € 501 million or 1.1 percent more than in 2014. The highest share in the structure of current expenditure for environmental protection for tjhat year was for waste management, namely almost 61.9 percent (€ 311 million).

In the structure of gross investment for environmental protection in industry (sections of activity B, C, D) the share of end-of-pipe investment for environmental protection was 38.9 percent and the share of investment in integrated technologies was 61.1 percent.

The regional structure of gross investment for environmental protection shows that the highest share of gross investment was contributed by the Osrednjeslovenska statistical region (54.0 percent), followed by Gorenjska (14.5 percent) and Savinjska statistical regions (11.6 percent). The highest share of current expenditure for environmental protection was contributed by the Osrednjeslovenska statistical region (31.2 percent), followed by Podravska (19.5 percent) and Savinjska (12.5 percent) statistical regions.

