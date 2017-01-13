Bunting Magnetics acquires separator manufacturer Master Magnets

Berkhamsted, UK — Bunting® Magnetics Co. has signed an agreement to acquire Master Magnets Ltd., an UK-based manufacturer of magnetic separation equipment. Based in Redditch, United Kingdom, Master Magnets manufactures an extensive range of permanent and electro magnetic separation equipment, and metal detection equipment. The company specialises in solving metal and mineral separation problems in industries such as recycling, mineral process, mining, quarrying and bulk handling. Master Magnets has a global network of distributors who will now join the Bunting team.

The acquisition will build on and complement Bunting Magnetics Co.’s global foundation already in place through broadened customer reach, new manufacturing capabilities and the opportunity to sell into new markets. “We’re thrilled to add Master Magnets Ltd to our family of companies,” commented Bob Bunting, President & CEO, Bunting Magnetics Co: “We value the longstanding success of Master Magnets Ltd and are committed to sharing engineering and manufacturing strengths while providing their employees the resources they need to build on this success.”

And he added: “Master Magnets Ltd perfectly complements Bunting Magnetics in terms of innovation, quality, products and providing magnetic solutions through individual components and complete systems. Joining forces decisively extends Bunting’s status as a leading global supplier of magnetic equipment and is a significant milestone in the company’s history.”

Simon Ayling, Managing Director of Bunting Magnetics Europe, who will assume operations management responsibility of this new division, said, “Master Magnets Ltd has deep customer relationships in new markets for us such as mining, quarrying and aggregate. We are especially excited to now be able offer a large range of ATEX approved electromagnets and mineral separation equipment, as well as the company being a recognised, trusted brand in magnetic separation which has remarkable products created by remarkable people. It’s exciting to combine our strengths and expertise. Together, we have nearly 100 years of experience in magnetic separation.”

Adrian Coleman, General Manager, Master Magnets Ltd, commented: “This acquisition is excellent news for the Master Magnets team, who are joining a company with international standing and a shared vision for growth. We will continue to focus on ensuring our UK operations perform seamlessly for our customers who will also benefit from this new partnership. We’re excited for this new future that awaits Master Magnets as part of the Bunting family.”

Source: Bunting Magnetics Europe Limited