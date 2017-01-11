WRAP is calling for everyone to „Unite in the food waste fight“

Banbury, UK — Consumers are being encouraged to waste less food, after new figures from WRAP show that £13 billion (€15 billion) of edible food was needlessly thrown away from homes in 2015. The latest results show that estimated 7.3 million tonnes of food is wasted, which if prevented, would have the environmental benefit of taking one in four cars off the road. WRAP, the food waste experts that work with governments, businesses, local authorities and consumers to reduce waste, is calling for everyone to „Unite in the food waste fight“.

Building on the success of its work with food manufacturers and retailers that have already cut 219,000 tonnes of waste worth £100 million (€115 million), WRAP’s Hospitality and Foodservice Agreement has also helped the industry prevent further food waste worth over £67 million (€77 million) between 2012 and 2015.

WRAP’s CEO Marcus Gover explained:“Citizens are wasting one million tonnes less food per year, which means over 8 million tonnes less food waste than when we started tackling this issue in 2007. But it is incredibly challenging to reduce food waste, and the stalling of progress shows just how difficult it is.“ It’s not just businesses that need to unite in the food waste fight. Every person in the UK can help reduce food waste. WRAP’s research found that almost 60 per cent of people believe they personally waste either no food or hardly any, even though people know food waste is an issue.

Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, commented: “Significant progress has been made since the figures were first reported in 2007 but as these new results show we still have a long way to go. It is pleasing to see that in Wales, there is evidence that household food waste levels reduced between 2009 and 2015 by 12 per cent per person. We will continue to work with Local Authorities and householders to make every effort to reduce our food waste.”

WRAP is already uniting the retailers and manufacturers and local authorities in the fight, through its food sustainability initiative „Courtauld Commitment 2025„. Work has started with partners to investigate the potential ways to help millions of people reduce household food waste. WRAP’s consumer campaign „Love Food Hate Waste“ has been refreshed to offer tailored solutions to people to help them make the most of the food they buy.

Source: Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP)