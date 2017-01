Worldsteel reports 5.0 percent increase of world crude steel production in November

Brussels — World crude steel production for the 66 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 132.4 million tonnes (Mt) in November 2016, 5.0 percent up on November 2015. China’s crude steel production for November 2016 was 66.3 Mt, an increase of 5.0 percent compared to November 2015. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan produced 8.6 Mt of crude steel in November 2016, a decrease of -1.4 percent compared to November 2015.

In the EU, Germany produced 3.3 Mt of crude steel in November 2016, a decrease of -4.2 percent compared to November 2015. Italy produced 2.1 Mt of crude steel, up by 11.2 percent on November 2015. France produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel in November 2016, up by 11.8 percent year-on-year.

Turkey’s crude steel production for November 2016 was 2.9 Mt, up by 10.4 percent on November 2015. In November 2016, Russia produced 6.0 Mt of crude steel, up by 5.0 percent on November 2015. Ukraine produced 2.0 Mt of crude steel, up by 3.1 percent compared to the same month in 2015.

The United States produced 6.2 Mt of crude steel in November 2016, an increase of 6.8 percent compared to November 2015. Brazil’s crude steel production for November 2016 was 2.4 Mt, down by 4.8 percent on November 2015.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 66 countries in November 2016 was 69.6 percent. It was 67.1 percent in November 2015. The November 2016 capacity utilisation ratio is 0.1 percentage point lower than the October 2016 ratio.

Source: World Steel Association