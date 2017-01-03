CR-Solutions International GmbH with new CEO and new goals

Eibelstadt — Carsten Edelmeier, former CEO of Cartridges World Deutschland GmbH, has signed on effective 1. Juanuary 2017 with CR-Solutions International GmbH. „We have big short- and medium term expansion plans. I`m looking forward to not only execute those, furthermore take a big part in the creation of them“, Edelmeier comments his step.

As an aftermarket professional for printing supplies, especiall ink, Edelmeier has been knowing the industry for years and has learned the business from scratch in his parental company. After his years as worldwide sales director of OCP GmbH, as well as his time with Cartridge World, his global network are said to excellent.

Florian Werthmann, the owner of CR-Solutions International GmbH, is happy about the growth of the team by the well linked ink expert and the expertise in the secondary market he will bring into the company. „After years of succesful and trustful customer and suplliers relationship with Carsten Edelmeier at OCP GmbH, the decision for Carsten was easlily taken after a few interviews ones I heard that he was looking for a new scope“, says Werthmann about the new add on to the team. Edelmeier dissolutes the former CEO Mr Christian Bracke.

The CR-Solutions International GmbH – CRS – celebrates it`s fifth aniversary in this year and has been, combinded with the former commercial operation, specialized in the collection, the sorting and the recovery of inkjet- and tonercartridges. „The business with empty cartridges is, besides of the challenges of the aftermarkted in general, nowadays influenced more than ever by the impact of the waste laws of the european union, the interpretation of them by the single member states of the EU and the integration of printercartridges into the scope of the ElektroG in Germany, respectivley the WEEE2 in general on a european level“, Florian Werthmann states.

Goal of the company is the development away from a classic empties collector and broker towards a waste management service provider. „Highest objective of our activities ist he reuse of law conforming collected and processed cartridges through our customers on a market that will, out of our point of view, massivly change due to current legislation within the next months“, adds Edelmeier.

Source: CR-Solutions International GmbH